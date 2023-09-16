Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akasa Air takes legal action against pilots who quit without any notice

PTI |
Sep 16, 2023 11:40 PM IST

The departure of pilots had led to cancellation of many flights. Pilot shortage is impacting services of the airline, sources said.

Akasa Air on Saturday said it has taken legal action against a "small set of pilots" for leaving the airline without serving their notice period.

Akasa Air (File)

The departure of pilots had led to cancellation of many flights.

Pilot shortage is impacting services of the airline, sources said.

"We have sought legal remedy only against a small set of pilots who abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said the act was not only in violation of their contract but also the country's civil aviation regulation.

"Not only is this illegal in law but also an unethical and selfish act that disrupted flights in August forcing last minute cancellations that stranded thousands of customers causing significant inconvenience to the travelling public," it said.

Akasa Air, which currently has a fleet of 20 planes, started operations in August 2022.

Topics
notice period airlines
