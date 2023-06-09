Home / India News / Akash Ambani, Shloka name their second child Veda

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST

Over a week ago, Akash and Shloka welcomed their second child — a baby girl. The couple's first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani named their daughter Veda on Friday. The couple announced the news through a social media post. The post read, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”

The couple announced the news through a social media post.(AFP/File)
Over a week ago, the couple welcomed their second child — a baby girl. The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Second child

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he had tweeted.

Ambani family

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

mukesh ambani akash ambani
Sign out