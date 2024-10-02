Akhada and beyond: Haryana poll battle with Vinesh in the ring

A thin sheet of asbestos does little to shield wrestlers from the evening sun at the barebones wrestling hall in Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School in Sonepat’s Rathdhana village. The sharp odour of sweat and latex is unmistakable, but it is not the most overwhelming sensation in this indoor sports arena.

The wrestling hall in Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School in Sonepat’s Rathdhana village. (HT Photo)