Akhada and beyond: Haryana poll battle with Vinesh in the ring
ByShantanu Srivastava
Oct 02, 2024 06:27 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic journey and political aspirations resonate in her hometown, as Haryana's wrestlers rally for change ahead of elections.
A thin sheet of asbestos does little to shield wrestlers from the evening sun at the barebones wrestling hall in Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School in Sonepat’s Rathdhana village. The sharp odour of sweat and latex is unmistakable, but it is not the most overwhelming sensation in this indoor sports arena.