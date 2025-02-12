Akhilesh leads Oppn’s charge against Budget

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav asked about the per capita income of the 800 million beneficiaries of the Centre’s monthly ration scheme, and what farmers will do to combat the climate crisis. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday led the Opposition’s charge against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the Union Budget, seeking to know the road map to “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) and taking jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the 300 km-long traffic snarl on the way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj,

Yadav asked about the per capita income of the 800 million beneficiaries of the Centre’s monthly ration scheme, and what farmers will do to combat the climate crisis. He also raised concerns over negativity and hatred everywhere and sought to know how the government will counter it.

Yadav said that two chief ministers were directed to clear “300 km-long traffic” on the way to the Maha Kumbh. He said that when the situation went out of control, the BJP had to appeal to its workers to come out and assist people.

“(But) This only came to light when people, distressed and troubled, started shouting and speaking out against them…What is the use of reaching the Moon when you cannot even see the problems on the ground?...I want to ask that for the very ritual bath (snan) where the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and Ministers went–will this be the identity of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ where you (government) cannot even manage that traffic?” he asked.

He also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the “double engine government is doing double blunders”.

The Kannauj MP argued that a handful of people now control the entire wealth of the nation, while the majority remain poor. “For their very survival, 80 crore people have to rely on government-distributed ration. Is this the image of developed India? If the government truly wants to present the image of a developed India, then it has a responsibility to disclose the per capita income of these 80 crore people.”

He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “empty promises” and argued that during the Uttar Pradesh elections, the PM promised voters that the menace of stray animals will be controlled in two weeks. “The PM had said that not a single animal will be seen on the road and the farmers’ lives will not be lost and the fields will also not be destroyed. But the MPs from UP in the Parliament will know that the farmer has not been able to overcome this problem, and even today, the fields are being protected by four walls or fences.”

Another SP MP, Javed Ali Khan, said the expenditure on schemes meant for minority groups was slashed over the years. “The budget or any policy document depicts the government’s philosophy. In this budget of 2025-26, minorities have been totally overlooked. The welfare schemes for minorities, the programmes have been either shut or allocations have been cut,” he said.

Congress MP Ashok Singh demanded a loan waiver for farmers, adding that a law should to made so that the minimum support price for crops is decided based on the input cost. Niranjan Bishi of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that the budget should have announced cuts in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, which would have helped bring down inflation.

Communist Party of India member PP Suneer accused the Union government of not giving Kerala its due share. “The BJP has made it clear through policies that it seeks to punish Kerala for its unwavering commitment to secularism, social justice, and the welfare of its people,” he said.