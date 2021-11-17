Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akhilesh says BJP will be wiped out in a ‘wave of change’

On Tuesday, his party sought to take credit for "first launching" the highway during the regime of previous SP government led by Yadav and carried out parallel inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway. On Wednesday, Yadav seemed to continue to take credit for the expressway by praising it
SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar said his party had shut the door through which the BJP came to power in 2017 in the state and it will now make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of UP in 2022 (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in a wave of change that he could “see” forming in the run up to the assembly elections to the country’s most populous and politically important state early next year.

Yadav was addressing a gathering of at Ghazipur before setting out on Samajwadi Vijay Rath yatra to Lucknow.

“There will be a change in UP in 2022.. for sure. I am watching a wave of change. In coming time, I am confident that from this Ghaizpur (in eastern UP) to that Ghazipur (near UP border in Delhi), BJP will be wiped out,” said Akhilesh.

He said the newly constructed 340 km long expressway between Ghaizpur and Lucknow, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16, was “incomplete”.

“This expressway, which has been inaugurated, is incomplete. This is not fully ready. Samajwadis first dreamt of building this (Purvanchal) expressway so that the travelling time between Ghazipur and Delhi reduces, but this expressway is not reducing the journey hours.This expressway will be an expressway of well being [after the SP comes to power],” Akhilesh said.

On Tuesday, his party had sought to take credit for “first launching” the highway during the regime of previous SP government led by Yadav and carried out parallel inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway. On Wednesday, Yadav seemed to continue to take credit for the expressway by praising it.

“They couldn’t make a better road than this road in the entire country...tell me if [the] country has a better road than this anywhere,” Akhilesh said.

He said if the Samajwadi Party comes to power in UP, mandis for farmers and means of employment generations for the youth will be constructed along the expressway, which will be connected to Ballia.

He asked the people to “remove the bull and the bulldozer” in what appeared to be an indirect jibe at the problem of stray cattle and Yogi Adityanath government’s drive against properties of criminals such as Mukhtar Ansari. The state government said in March this year that it had demolished illegally constructed properties worth 980 crore in the preceding 14 months.

SP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar said his party had shut the door through which the BJP came to power in 2017 in the state and it will now make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of UP in 2022.

SBSP walked out of the BJP led government in the state in 2019 and is now leading a group of small regional political outfits under the Bhagidari Sanklap morcha which has allied with the SP.

