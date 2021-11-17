Ayodhya yet again on BJP’s priority list as UP assembly elections near

As the Yogi Adityanath government prepares for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due in February-March next year, yet again Ayodhya will be on top of the list of priorities for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

In December, chief minister Adityanath is expected to lay the foundation stone for pending projects in the temple town while dedicating some of the projects nearing completion to some people.

According to Ayodhya’s administration, the Queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial park and a digital museum at Ram Katha Park are nearly complete.

Ayodhya’s railway station is also undergoing a complete makeover.

The central government has approved 27 road projects in Ayodhya under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. For the roads with a combined length of 197km, the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned ₹132.78 crore. Construction work on these roads will start next month after Adityanath lays the foundation stone for the project.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is also likely to finalise a master plan for the temple town by the end of next month.

“The chief minister is likely to visit Ayodhya next month to inaugurate some projects that have been completed. He will also lay the foundation stone for some projects,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) constituency.

Ayodhya remained on top of the priority list of the UP government throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ayodhya remained the focal point of Adityanath’s government from day one of the BJP government in the state after it came to power in March 2017. Adityanath has been regularly visiting the temple town since becoming chief minister.