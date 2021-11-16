UP govt plans sector-wise industrialisation in 12 districts along Purvanchal Expressway
LUCKNOW With the formal opening of the 341-km-long expressway on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government’s next focus would be rapid industrialisation along this expressway.
The government has selected 12 districts along this expressway where region specific industries will be promoted. These units will be specific to that region/district to ensure overall development of the region, said a senior official of the state government.
Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Mau, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Sant Kabir Nagar districts have been identified for the Purvanchal Expressway Industrial Corridor project.
The government has also decided to set up industrial parks along the expressway as part of its policy to bring up industrial parks along all e-ways.
Being a land-locked state, transportation has been a major challenge for entrepreneurs investing in Uttar Pradesh. This is a major reason that the government is now preparing to develop industrial parks on the sides of expressways.
“Investors have been demanding to set up industrial units along the expressways as this will provide proper connectivity to industries,” said Manmohan Agarwal, senior vice-president, Indian Industries Association (IIA).
BARABANKI
Food products, wood products, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment
AMETHI
Food products
SULTANPUR
Food products
JAUNPUR
Textiles, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment
AZAMGARH
Food products
GHAZIPUR
Food products, beverages, chemicals and electrical products
MAU
Food products, textiles and other non-metallic mineral products
AYODHYA
Food products, beverages, textiles and other non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products
GORAKHPUR
Food products, textiles, wood products, coke and refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, basic metals, fabricated metal products, medical and dental instruments
AMBEDKAR NAGAR
Food products, textiles, other non-metallic mineral products
BALLIA
Food products
SANT KABIR NAGAR
Food products
INDUSTRIAL PARKS TO COME UP HERE
Hargaon village, Firozabad (Agra-Lucknow Expressway)
Buhana village (connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway)
Pohara village, Chitrakoot (Bundelkhand Expressway)
Bara village, Barabanki (Purvanchal Expressway)
Mohabbatpur (Mainpuri)