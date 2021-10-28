Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SP will bolt the door on BJP in UP polls with help from Rajbhar’s SBSP: Akhilesh

Rajbhar’s party was part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of 10 parties including Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party. However, these parties were not seen during the Maha Panchayat
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar and other leaders during 'Bhagidari Mahapanchayat', at Mau. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 01:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will honour meritorious students and address a meeting in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh on Thursday.

Yadav met party workers in Azamgarh on Wednesday evening and also discussed the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with party leaders, a SP leader aware of the developments, said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a Maha Panchayat in Mau, which was organised by Omprakash Rajbhar led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on the occasion of its 19th foundation day. The Samajwadi Party and the SBSP had last week announced their alliance for the 2022 assembly polls in UP, and on Wednesday they gave the slogan ‘Khadeda Hobe’, which translates into a call to “drive out” the BJP from the state. It is similar to the ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) slogan coined by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly polls that resulted in the BJP’s defeat.

Akhilesh said Omprakash Rajbhar had shut the door on the BJP’s return to power in the state by walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in early 2019and the SP will now lock that very door, sealing the BJP’s fortune in the 2022 assembly polls, to be organised early next year.

Rajbhar’s party was part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of 10 parties that included Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party. However, these parties were not seen during the Maha Panchayat triggering speculations that the front may have disintegrated following the alliance between the SP and the SBSP, a news agency reported.

A political analyst said Akhilesh was queering the pitch in eastern UP with the aim to recover the political ground lost in the 2017 state polls when the BJP stormed to power in the state. The Rajbhar community constitutes about 20% of the population and are concentrated in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

