Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and the shawl: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief’s jibe at SP-BSP alliance

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh quoted a social media post to take a dig at the recently-formalised poll alliance between Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP, weeks after his party colleague landed in controversy over a crude remark about the BSP chief.

“I read on social media that a young man had posted that the shawl Akhilesh ji presented to Mayawati ji was the same one that his father had taken off her at the guest house,” said UP BJP chief, Mahendra Nath Pandey referring to the 1995 attack on the BSP chief allegedly by SP supporters.

Last week, BJP MLA from Mughal Sarai Sadhana Singh was at the centre of a controversy after she attacked Mayawati at a rally in her constituency.

In her remarks, the UP MLA referred to Mayawati as “a person worse than a eunuch”.

Addressing the rally, she also referred to the 1995 incident saying the attack had led to years of animosity between the SP and the BSP. Singh said that a woman who had undergone a “chirharan” (disrobing) is now compromising with the perpetrators and accused her of “selling her dignity for power”. “She is worse than a eunuch,” Sadhana Singh said.

“She has no sense of self-respect. She was almost molested. In history, when Draupadi was molested, she vowed revenge. But this woman, she almost lost everything, but has still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We condemn Mayawatiji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power is a blot on womankind,” Singh said.

Reacting to Sadhana Singh’s remarks, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said that Singh was “mentally ill”.

