Akhilesh Yadav's big rejig in Samajwadi Party week after Lok Sabha bypolls

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said Yadav had dissolved all the posts including the national presidents and state chiefs of all cells, state and district executive wings, youth and women outfits and other departments of the party.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(HT Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved all party posts except that of the Uttar Pradesh unit chief, the party announced.

Although the reason is not given, but the decision can be seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the recent bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur. "The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force," a senior party leader told news agency PTI.

BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ defeated the former UP chief minister's cousin and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes in Azamgarh . The BJP candidate secured 3,12,768 votes while the SP candidate got 3,04,089 votes. The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Akhilesh Yadav who had resigned from the post after being elected to Karhal assembly seat.

Rampur, the bastion of SP heavyweight Azam Khan, was wrested by the BJP as well. The saffron party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP's candidate Asim Raja by a comfortable margin of 42,192 votes in the direct contest.

Akhilesh had hit out at the BJP after the bypoll setbacks in both the seats. "This victory of the BJP is the victory of dishonesty, deceit, disregard for democracy and constitution, coercion, hooliganism by the administration, the 'Dhritarashtra' vision of the Election Commission, and hijacking of the public mandate by BJP's 'Kaurav' army. Democracy is bleeding and the public mandate lost," news agency PTI had quoted the Samajwadi Party chief.

