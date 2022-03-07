Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over Ukraine op name: '…Polls in Varanasi too'
india news

Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over Ukraine op name: '…Polls in Varanasi too'

Ukraine war: Thousands of Indians have been brought back to the country since last week on special flights being arranged via the neigbhouring countries of Ukraine
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public rally for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi. (File photo) (ANI Photo)(Rajesh Kumar)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP's top challenger in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday targeted the ruling party over the name of the Ukraine operation that was launched to bring back Indians from the war-hit country, which came under attack from Russia last week. "I don't know which international recognition they boast about. They (the BJP-led central government) failed to evacuate Indians, and named the evacuation op 'Operation Ganga' because (there are) polls in Varanasi too. Had they rescued our people from Ukraine directly, I would've appreciated it," the former UP chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thousands of Indians have been brought back to the country since last week on special flights being arranged via the neigbhouring countries of Ukraine - Poland, Slovak Republic, Romania and Hungary. The Ukrainian airspace was closed on February 24 when Russia launched a surprise full-scale invasion in the country.

Varanasi is one of the top consituencies in UP that are voting on Monday in the final phase of the seven-phased elections. Last week, while campaigning in the temple town, the prime minister had slammed the rivals and took a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party too. “Uttar Pradesh continuously needs leadership which is filled with patriotic spirit, is honest and can toil hard for development. The history of these dynasts (Opposition) is written in black. Their history is of looting the state, freeing terrorists, helping rioters, patronising the mafia and criminals. Such people can do good neither to the country nor UP,” he had said.

RELATED STORIES

The ruling party has come under criticism from the opposition even as the operation to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine was sped up last week as violence escalated.

“There is a war in Ukraine. Thousands of students from India study there. Our youths are stuck there amid bombing. These youths are sending videos of appeals to save them. The Prime Minister’s men say these people (students) went to Ukraine because they did not get admission to medical colleges in India. They (students) failed here and so went there (to Ukraine). Are these not the students from India? Are they not ours? Is it not your (government’s) responsibility to bring them back?” Rahul Gandhi asked in UP last week while refering to a minister's remark.

PM Modi on Monday, sources said, spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and thanked him for the support in evacuation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
india akhilesh yadav ukraine up election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP