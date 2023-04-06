Akshata Murty spotted at Padma awards ceremony, moved to front row: Reports

UK First Lady Akshata Murty was at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday as her mother author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu. Several reports claimed that initially, Akshata Murty sat with her family members, but she was later asked to move to the front row according to the protocol. She was seen sitting in the front row next to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries. There was no UK security with UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife at the event, a News18 report said. Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy was present at the ceremony.

At the event, Akshata was seen in traditional Indian attire.

Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Bhushan for her social work.

Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, married Rishi Sunak in 2009. They met each other while studying at Stanford University. After Rishi Sunak became the UK PM, Akshata has been in the news because of her net worth, which was then reported to be more than the Queen. Akshata is a shareholder of Infosys and runs her own fashion brand called Akshata Designs.

Akshata was accused of tax evasion as a non-domicile in the UK though she trashed all the allegations and said she has always paid UK taxes on all her UK income and will continue to do so.

