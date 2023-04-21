Akshay Tritiya 2023: Why do people buy gold on this day

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a popular and holy Hindu and Jain spring festival which falls on the third day of the waxing lunar phase in the month of Vaisakha. This year its will be celebrated on April 22.

Akshaya Tritiya, a spring festival mainly observed by Hindus and Jains, signifies the day of unending prosperity.

It is celebrated as an auspicious day and represents an unending abundance of prosperity. One of the most significant days for the Hindu community, Akshaya Tritiya is observed through meditation, charity and spirituality. The day is considered very auspicious for launching new ventures, investments, and purchases gold and property.

The term "Akshaya" means "never diminishing" in Sanskrit. It is believed that what began on this day grows indefinitely with fewer hurdles to progress and performing good deeds on this day will result in eternal prosperity and wealth.

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a sign of good fortune and an invitation to prosperity into the household. There are many religious tales associated with the auspicious occasion.

1. One of the prevalent tale is related to god of wealth, Lord Kuber. It is believed that Lord Kuber was appointed as the custodian of heaven's wealth on this day. It is believed that worshipping Kuber on this day blesses devotees with ultimate prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

2. It is also believed that lord Parashurama, one of the ten Dashavataras of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day.

3. Another tale traces its evidence from Mahabharata. According to the scripture, once lord Krishna visited the Pandavas during their exile in the forest. Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas with the unavailability of food. Lord Krishna accepted a small leaf stuck to the vessel in which they had prepared food, and said their love satiated his hunger. Lord Krishna then granted them a boon, through which the Sun God presented them with the Akshaya Patra, the divine inexhaustible vessel which will supply them with endless food throughout their exile. It is believed that what began on this day is known to grow endlessly and hence people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya hoping that their wealth and fortune will grow.

4. According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kaliyug and end of the Dwapar yug.

On this day, lord Vishnu devotees keep fast, and later, they give rice, salt, ghee, vegetables, fruits, and clothes to the needy. As a symbol of Lord Vishnu, tulsi water is also sprinkled everywhere.