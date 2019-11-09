Alert meetings, marches continue in Manipur ahead of Naga peace deal

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:43 IST

Manipur has been witnessing public ‘alert meetings’ and ‘alert marches’ in many parts to highlight the need to safeguard the state’s interests and territory in connection with the Naga peace process.

The ‘alert meetings’ were held during the day and ‘alert marches’ were organised in the evenings in many localities in the state since the last month under the initiative of the Coordinating Committee on Integrity of Manipur (Cocomi).

The council is a newly-formed joint body of major civil society organisations in the state, which is demanding the disclosure of the terms of agreement reached between the Centre and Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM)—the largest of the Naga rebel outfits—on October 31 and the protection of Manipur’s interest.

On Saturday, ‘alert meetings’ were held at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Takyel Kolom Leikai, All Manipur Sports Association premises and Thongju in Imphal West district, according to Cocomi sources.

There were reports that ‘alert marches’ by women were also held in other areas on Friday evening.

Last month, women vendors of Imphal’s iconic Ima Keithels (Mothers’ Markets) also took out an ‘alert march’ in Imphal.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh reiterated his party’s demand to hold a special session of Manipur assembly and take a unanimous decision to safeguard the interest of the state.

On Friday, the state Congress leaders had said that convening a special session of the assembly to discuss the ongoing issue at such a crucial juncture is the right step.

Even though Union home minister Amit Shah had assured that all the stakeholders would be consulted before taking any decision, the framework agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN-IM in 2015 still remains a secret which has been creating people’s anxiety and apprehensions, Congress leaders felt.

The Naga Peace talks between the Centre and the NSCN (IM) and the group’s demand for the integration of Naga inhabited areas has been a cause of concern among the people of Manipur.

A Congress delegation from New Delhi, while visiting Manipur on November 3, said that the party will oppose any peace accord which changes the geography of Manipur.