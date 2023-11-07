close_game
close_game
News / India News / Aligarh to become Harigarh? Civic body gives go-ahead

Aligarh to become Harigarh? Civic body gives go-ahead

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 07, 2023 05:39 PM IST

If Aligarh gets a new name, it will be added to the list of Allahabad, Mughal Sarai and Faizabad – cities with names changed in Uttar Pradesh.

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh and will now send the proposal to the state government for approval. Aligarh mayor Prashant Singhal the name change has been a long-standing demand from Aligarh. If Aligarh's name is changed to Harigarh, it will join the list of cities whose names have been changed by the UP government --Allahabad has been renamed to Prayagraj, Mughal Sarai is Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar and Faizabad's name was changed to Ayodhya.

Aligarh municipality has passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh.
Aligarh municipality has passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh.

In 2021, Aligarh Zila Panchayat passed a resolution seeking to rename Aligarh as Harigarh. According to reports the demand to change Aligarh's name goes as long as the 1970s as the Aligarh unit of the then Hana Sangh party wanted it to rename as Harigarh. Several VHP leaders claimed that Harigarh was the original name of the place as mentioned in Hindu mythology.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to one account, the historic name of Aligarh since the 13th century CE has been 'Kol' or 'Koil'. In the 1740s CE Mughal commander Mirza Najaf renamed it Aligarh.

"In a meeting yesterday, a proposal was presented to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. All councillors unanimously supported this. Now, this proposal will be sent to the administration. I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfill our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh...This demand has been being raised for a long time...," the Aligarh mayor said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out