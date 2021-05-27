Home / India News / All 8 Covid +ve Asiatic lions in Hyderabad recover
All 8 Covid +ve Asiatic lions in Hyderabad recover

UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT photo)

Eight Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), Hyderabad, which tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 in the last week of April, have now completely recovered from the infection, zoo officials said.

NZP curator VVL Subhadra Devi confirmed to HT that all the eight lions tested negative and were back in their enclosures.

On April 24, these eight big cats were found to be suffering from mild respiratory distress. Based on the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority, their nasal and oral discharge samples were collected and sent to the Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (LaCONES-CCMB).

Also Read | Lion tests positive for Covid-19 at Etawah Safari Park

“The samples were tested using RT-PCR, and found positive for coronavirus. The CCMB analysed the genomes of coronavirus samples from these lions, and did not find those to be a variant of concern. The source of infection has not been found yet,” a CCMB spokesperson said.

The lions were isolated from other animals. “They responded well to the treatment and showed signs of recovery,” a zoo official said.

After two weeks of treatment, there were no symptoms of the virus in the zoo. But the authorities continued to keep the lions in isolation for a couple of weeks more, before testing them for the virus again.

The zoo has been closed for public since May 2, following an advisory from the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

