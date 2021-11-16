Over 300km, 6 lanes: All about Purvanchal Expressway PM Modi will inaugurate today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the ambitious mega project of Purvanchal Expressway under Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in the state’s Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Purvanchal Expressway, which has been constructed at a cost of about ₹22,500 crore, starts from Chandsarai village, located near the existing Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731), in Lucknow district. It ends at Haidaria village on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur, 18 km from the UP-Bihar border, in Ghazipur district.

Its total length is 340.824km and it is a fully access-controlled six-lane expressway, which can be upgraded to eight lanes.

Also read | Ahead of polls, PM Modi to open UP e-way today

The Purvanchal Expressway connects the state capital Lucknow to the eastern region via Azamgarh. With the development of this expressway, the eastern region of the state would not only be connected to Lucknow but also further to the National Capital through Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The districts falling on this greenfield expressway are Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, the government has said.

Also watch | Why PM calls inauguration of 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway ‘special’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Purvanchal Expressway will have 22 flyovers, 7 railway-over-bridges (ROB), 7 major bridges, 114 minor bridges, 6 toll plazas, 45 vehicular-underpasses (VUP), 139 Light VUP, 87 pedestrian underpass and 525 box culverts.

The new expressway will have CNG stations, electric recharge stations for vehicles and will be connected with the defence corridor through the Agra and Bundelkhand expressways.

The expressway has been designed for the movement of vehicles at a speed of 120km per hour but the speed has been fixed at 100kmph.

Also read | Purvanchal Expressway sets pitch for poll battle in eastern UP

Police vehicles, cattle catchers’ vehicles and 16 ambulances will be deployed for safety and medical emergencies.

The government has said that he access-controlled expressway will help travellers save fuel and time and control pollution levels, along with fewer accidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expressway is among those that will provide future-ready road connectivity to all corners of the state. They include the already open Delhi-Meerut Link Expressway (96km), Bundelkhand Expressway (296km), Gorakhpur Link Expressway (92km), Ganga Expressway (600km), Lucknow Kanpur Elevated National Expressway (63km).