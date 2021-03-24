Home / India News / All Assam Students' Union holds 11-hour dharna against JP Nadda's CAA announcement
india news

All Assam Students' Union holds 11-hour dharna against JP Nadda's CAA announcement

AASU held demonstrations in dozens of towns apart from capital Guwahati and in various sub-divisions of the state.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam election, JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament and would be implemented in time.(PTI)

A day after BJP national president J P Nadda announced that Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged a 11-hour dharna across Assam in protest against the law.

AASU held demonstrations in dozens of towns apart from capital Guwahati and in various sub-divisions of the state.

AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua said, "J P Nadda yesterday insulted the sentiment of the Assamese people when he said CAA will be implemented. Even our chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is saying the same."The announcement to implement the CAA amidst the election season is "most unfortunate" for the Assamese society, its culture, language and identity, he added.

The three phase assembly poll in Assam will begin on Marvh 27. Nadda had made the statement while releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam here .

"Under no circumstance will we accept the burden of foreigners who came to Assam after 1971. We are for following the date set in the Assam Accord," AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter vows to crack down on manipulative, misleading content ahead of polls

India to focus on domestic immunisation, no expansion of vaccine exports for now

Airlines may ban 15 passengers for not following Covid-19 norms on flights

Covid 2nd wave highlights: Doubling time, new mutant, highest spike in Maha

According to the Assam Accord names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 will be detected and deleted from the electoral roll and steps will be taken to deport them.

The objective of the CAA is to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

People of these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution in their respective countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but will be granted citizenship.

Releasing the BJP manifesto for Assam election, the party's national president J P Nadda had on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament and would be implemented in time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all assam students union citizenship amendment act assam assembly election 2021 jp nadda
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP