All Haryana MPs have at least a graduate degree, shows data

With four out of 10 members of Parliament (MPs) having a post-graduate degree and all of them having at least a graduate degree, Haryana parliamentarian’s level of education is better than the national average of 43% graduates and 25% post-graduates, showed data collated by the PRS legislative research.

Among the MPs in Haryana who hold a post-graduate degree are former IAS officer Brijendra Singh from Hisar, Rattan Lal Kataria from Ambala reserved, former IRS officer Sunita Duggal from Sirsa reserved and Dr Arvind Sharma from Rohtak constituency, as per the affidavits filed by them before election commission of India.

Rohtak member of Parliament, Dr Arvind Sharma, who defeated three-time MP Deepender Hooda in his bastion Hisar, has a post-graduate degree in dental surgery (prosthodontics). BJP’s Sirsacandidate Sunita Duggal has served as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

IAS officer-turned-politician Brijendra Singh, who defeated Jannayak Janata Party’s Dushyant Chautala, completed his Masters in Arts (MA) from Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU). Ambala (reserved) MP Rattan Lal Kataria did his post-graduation in Arts from Kurukshetra University.

Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and Sonepat MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik have law degrees. Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia has a commerce degree.

Amit Nehra, a political expert, says people have more expectations from educated legislators. “People believe an educated MP will make efforts to bring change into an office that has come to be associated with corruption.” He added that the track record of less-qualified MPs shows that the intelligence of person does not depend on degrees.

