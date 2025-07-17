All major ghats in Varanasi submerged as River Ganga swells across Uttar Pradesh

All major ghats in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have been submerged as the Ganga’s water level keeps rising due to continuous rainfall in the region. Varanasi: Submerged Namo Ghat as the Ganga river continues to rise during the monsoon season, in Varanasi, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.(PTI)

The Ganga River has been rising steadily from Varanasi to Ballia, and flood outposts have been activated across the district. As reported by the Hindustan Times, water has started entering low-lying areas along the Varuna River due to the reverse flow from the Ganga.

At Assi Ghat, much of the Subah-e-Banaras stage has gone underwater. Water has reached the police outpost at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and the Maa Sheetla Temple is flooded.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga’s water level in Varanasi was 68.94 metres on Wednesday, up from 68.42 metres on Tuesday. The water is rising at a rate of 10 mm per hour. The danger level is set at 71.262 metres.

Water police inspector Rajkishore Pandey confirmed to HT that Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will now be performed symbolically. Due to the rising water level, devotees will not be allowed to view the Aarti from boats.

At least 46 relief camps have been set up across the district, according to sub-divisional magistrate Amit Kumar.

A local, Lakhan Kumar Sahani, told ANI that water water is rising one or two steps daily on the ghats.

“The water is rising one or two steps daily. There is difficulty in watching Ganga Aarti and operating boats,” the resident told ANI, “The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year.”

Besides Varanasi, water levels in the river Ganga continue to rise in Prayagraj and Sambhal too, putting villages in low-lying areas at risk.