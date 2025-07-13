Prayagraj, Varanasi on flood alert as rivers swell

Flood control measures were put in place in these districts as water levels in the Ganga and the Yamuna were fast approaching alarming levels. Boats lay anchored as Prayagraj’s Sangam waters remain swollen, on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

While low-lying areas in Prayagraj were on alert with the river levels nearing the flood level of 80 metres, several ghats in Varanasi were already under floodwaters.

According to the Flood Control Room in Prayagraj, the level of the Ganga at Chhatnag rose by 2.84 metres from July 8 to July 12. Similarly, the Yamuna in Naini saw its levels rise by 6.37 metres in the same period.

As of Saturday 4 pm, the Ganga was flowing at 77.29 metres and 79.32 metres in Chatnag and Phaphamau, respectively. Similarly, Yamuna was flowing at 78.83 metres in Naini.

According to executive engineer (irrigation) RK Singh, although the inflows into both rivers had reduced slightly, the danger of floods was looming large as the present levels were just a few meters away from the danger mark of 84.73 metres.

He further stated that continuous rainfall in the upstream areas could cause further swelling of the rivers over the next week.

Meanwhile, 1,02,158 cusecs of water were released downstream from Ganga Barrage in Kanpur till Saturday 8 am.

As per the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 66.07 metres in Varanasi, four metres below the warning level of 70.262 metres, on Saturday. The danger level is set at 71.262 metres.

Interconnectivity between ghats was already disrupted because of the swollen river. The famous Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was moved to a higher platform on Friday, said Sushant Mishra of Ganga Sewa Nidhi, which organises the Arti. Most of the stairs at the ghat were under water, he added.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected the flood-prone areas and the flood outpost at the Salarpur primary school.

Among the areas identified as flood-prone in Varanasi are Nagwan, Assi Ghat, Samneghat and Maruti Nagar in the urban areas. As such, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam has instructed officials to repair all night shelters in the mentioned areas and make them fully functional.

In case of floods, a total of 46 night shelters will be operational in the city.