All Pakistani nationals left Bihar ahead of Centre's April 27 deadline, say officials

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 10:42 AM IST

The Bihar government had on Friday directed the officials concerned to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline set by the Centre.

The Bihar government has said that all Pakistani nationals, who had been to the state in the recent past, have left well ahead of the April 27 deadline.

A BSF jawan checks documents of Pakistani nationals as they arrive at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.(PTI)
A BSF jawan checks documents of Pakistani nationals as they arrive at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.(PTI)

A total of 19 Pakistani nationals, who came to different districts of Bihar on visit visas and tourist visas left the state on April 25 or before that, as per data provided by the state government. The details pertain to those Pakistani nationals who visited the state after January 2025.

"The districts have reported that no more Pakistani nationals are left in the state who are yet to return. Only those Pakistani nationals who are on medical visas and long-term visas (LTVs) are currently staying in Bihar. The medical visas are valid till April 29," Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told PTI on Saturday.

The Bihar government had on Friday directed the officials concerned to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline set by the Centre.

ALSO READ: 247 Pak nationals in Uttarakhand have long-term visas, can stay: DGP

"In continuation of the decisions taken by the central government to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, all concerned officials of the districts, including District Magistrates/SSPs/SPs are directed to by the state Home department to ensure that Centre's decision is effectively enforced," an official statement had said.

All Pakistani nationals left Bihar ahead of Centre's April 27 deadline, say officials
