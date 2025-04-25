247 Pak nationals in Uttarakhand have long-term visas, can stay: DGP

Dehradun: Of 250 Pakistani nationals identified in Uttarakhand, 247 are long-term visa holders who are exempted from the visa revocation announced by the Union government, Uttarakhand director general of police Deepam Seth said on Friday. Of approximately 250 Pakistani nationals living in India, 247 are from members of the minority communities in Pakistan who were granted the Long Term Visas (LTVs), while the rest are on short term visas (Sourced/ Representative photo)

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

“We have identified 250 Pakistani nationals living in the state. Of these, 247 have long-term visas and can stay back till the expiry of their visas. Three have short-term visas. Two have already left, while one will leave tomorrow,” Seth said.

“If the Pakistani national doesn’t leave, we will book the person under the Foreigners Act and deport the person,” a senior police officer said.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah phoned chief ministers to impress upon them the need to implement the central government’s decision to revoke visas of all Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The home ministry also issued a second order on revocation of the visas on Friday, suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals. The central government also clarified that only 2 of the 16 categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals - Long Term Visas (LTVs) and Diplomatic and Official Visas - will continue to be valid. The rest of them will stand revoked with effect from April 27. Pakistani nationals who are in the country on medical visa will get two more days and have to leave by April 29.