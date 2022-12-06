Home / India News / All party meeting begins in Parliament ahead of Winter Session

All party meeting begins in Parliament ahead of Winter Session

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:55 AM IST

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.
The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 7.
ANI |

All-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session began on Tuesday in the Parliament Library Building.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) among several leaders are present in the meeting.

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members, a day before the Winter Session of the Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The winter session will go on till December 29, 2022, and there will be a total of 17 working days.

Also read: LAC row and job crisis among key issues as Congress charts Parliament strategy

The Lok Sabha will pay tributes to the members who passed away during the inter-session period on the first day. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away in October.

This will be the first session when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

The union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7, includes 16 new bills.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament winter session
parliament winter session

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out