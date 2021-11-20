Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle
india news

All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday collected the resignation applications of all ministers in his council, ahead of a pending cabinet reshuffle. Citing Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, the PTI news agency reported that all the ministers resigned during the meeting, with Gehlot accepting their resignation letters.

“We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Govind Singh Dotasra,” the agency quoted Khachariyawas as saying.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot ajay maken govind singh dotasra
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP