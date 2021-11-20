All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday collected the resignation applications of all ministers in his council, ahead of a pending cabinet reshuffle. Citing Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, the PTI news agency reported that all the ministers resigned during the meeting, with Gehlot accepting their resignation letters.

“We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Govind Singh Dotasra,” the agency quoted Khachariyawas as saying.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.