'All set...': Manish Sisodia to present Delhi's first paperless budget

Sisodia was seen carrying a tablet device in a red cover while entering the Assembly as this will be Delhi's first paperless budget.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present Delhi budget at Vidhan Sabha. (HT Photo by Raj K Raj)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be presenting Delhi's seventh budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. Sisodia was seen carrying a tablet device in a red cover while entering the Assembly as this will be Delhi's first paperless budget.

"All set ... Today I am going to present my 7th budget in Delhi assembly under visionary leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!" Sisodia tweeted shortly before assembly proceedings begin in the national capital.

Also read | Delhi’s per capita income dropped in 2020-21: What the economic survey says

A day before the budget presentation, the Delhi Economic Survey of the year stated that the economy of Delhi is expected to contract by 5.68% in real terms. Additionally, the per capita income is projected to fall to 3.54 lakh in the current financial year due to the impact of the pandemic.

However, the advance estimate of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Delhi at current price during 2020-21 is 7,98,310 crore, showing a contraction of 3.92% over the previous year.

Noting the setbacks due to the disease outbreak, which has infected at least 6.4 lakh people and killed more than 10,000 in Delhi, Sisodia said, “The financial year 2020-21 started in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that brought all socio-economic activities to a halt."

"While our government put up a brave fight against the pandemic, it caused great distortion in the government’s routine activities. Revenue collection nose-dived and government’s resources and efforts were focused on minimising the impact of Covid-19,” Sisodia said ahead of the budget presentation.

