Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia oversees the state budget 2021-22 on a tablet device, ahead of its announcement in the Delhi assembly, in New Delhi on March 8. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi’s per capita income dropped in 2020-21: What the economic survey says

The state gross domestic product shrunk by around 5.68%, according to the economic survey tabled by the Delhi government in the assembly on Monday, which cited impact from the Covid-19 outbreak
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Delhi’s per capita income, which has been the second-highest in India after Goa’s for years now, dropped from 3,76,211 in 2019-20 to 3,54,004 in 2020-21. The state gross domestic product (SGDP) shrunk by around 5.68%, according to the economic survey tabled by the Delhi government in the assembly on Monday, which cited impact from the Covid-19 outbreak. Here is all you need to know about the finding:

• This is the first time since 2010-11 that the per capita income in the country’s capital has shrunk, a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic survey said.

• The 5.7% contraction in the SGDP signals the city-state’s economy did better than the national average, which is expected to shrink in the 7-8% range for the financial year.

• “The contraction in GSDP in Delhi is 5.68% during 2020-21 compared to a contraction of 8% at the national level in 2020-21,” the economic survey said.

• On Monday, the government also tabled the Outcome Budget for 2020-21.

Also Read | Delhi L-G outlines govt plans, opens Budget session

• Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia said, “The financial year 2020-21 started in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that brought all socio-economic activities to a halt. While our government put up a brave fight against the pandemic, it caused great distortion in the government’s routine activities. Revenue collection nose-dived and government’s resources and efforts were focused on minimising the impact of Covid-19.”

• At market prices, the GSDP of Delhi for FY2021 is 7,98,310 crore, which the government said represented a contraction of 3.92% over the previous year.

• In 2019-20, government data showed Delhi’s GSDP at market price was 8,30,872 crore.

• The GSDP is the total value of all finished goods and services produced in a given period of time within the geographical boundaries of a state.

• In terms of per capita income, the economic survey projected a drop from 3,76,221 in 2019-20 to 3,54,004 in 2020-21 – a decrease of 5.9%.

• The government noted in its report that Delhi’s per capita income pegged is “almost three times the national average of 127,768”.

• In 2011-12, Delhi’s per capita income at market price was 1,85,001.

• According to the Delhi government, the city-state has maintained a “consistent revenue surplus” – this was 7,499 crore in 2019-20 and 6,261 crore in 2018-19.

