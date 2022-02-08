Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

All seven Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

The seven Army personnel were part of a patrol team and had gone missing after being hit by the avalanche in Tawang district.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All seven missing Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6 were dead, the Indian Army said. 

An ANI input quoted the Army as saying their bodies were retrieved from the avalanche site.

Sang Thinley, officer-in-charge of Dirang police station, had earlier said the incident happened along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday. 

"Seven Army personnel of 19 JAK Rifles have been reportedly stuck by an avalanche in the area near Mammy Hut. Following the incident, Army officials had reported the incident at Jang police station. The area is very remote and all roads have been blocked due to snowfall," Thinley was quoted as saying by ANI

Soon after, Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande had said a search and rescue operation was underway. 

"Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," Lt Col had said.

