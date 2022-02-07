Home / India News / 7 army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal, rescue ops underway
7 army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal, rescue ops underway

Official sources said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.
Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations, a source told news agency PTI.&nbsp;(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:52 PM IST
PTI |

Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and search and rescue operations are underway to trace them, official sources said on Monday.

They said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," said a source.

"The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," it said. 

