close_game
close_game
News / India News / All UTs to be ready to implement new criminal justice laws by Dec 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah

All UTs to be ready to implement new criminal justice laws by Dec 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI |
Dec 22, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Amit Shah said that by January 31 next year, all review meetings for the implementation of the three laws across the Union territories will be completed.

A day after Parliament gave its nod to the three new criminal justice laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by December 2024, all Union territories in the country will be ready to implement the new laws.

The three legislations will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. (PTI)
The three legislations will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. (PTI)

He also said that by January 31 next year, all review meetings for the implementation of the three laws across the Union territories will be completed.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"By December next year, the UTs of our nation will have all the necessary infrastructure, software, trained human resources, and completely computerised courts to readily implement the three newly passed criminal justice system laws," Shah said here.

The Union minister later reviewed the functioning of the UT Chandigarh administration and took stock of the available infrastructure to implement the three laws here.

While Lok Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha gave its nod on Thursday.

The three legislations will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

While replying to a debate in Parliament, Shah asserted that the focus of the laws is on delivering justice rather than handing down punishment.

The three legislations were drafted after comprehensive consultations, he said, adding that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them to the House for approval.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out