Videos shot with consent: Raj Kundra seeks bail, says no evidence against him

After the police filed chargesheet in the porn case, Raj Kundra has now approached the court again seeking regular bail as the investigation stands to be over with the filing of the chargesheet.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Raj Kundra said he is being made a scapegoat in the case and filed a fresh plea for bail. 

Businessman Raj Kundra has approached a Mumbai court seeking regular bail on the ground that the investigation against him is now complete as the Mumbai Police have filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet in the case, and now he is entitled to file a regular bail application. In his application, he mentioned that in the first chargesheet, there was not an iota of evidence against him and that was why a supplementary chargesheet was filed.

The bail plea also claimed that Raj Kundra was associated with the company, which owned the mobile app in question Hotshots, only for a brief period of 10 months. "During this period, Kundra had interacted with a few clients but had never taken an active part in contract building or any of the content creation," the plea said. All so-called 'victims' were adults and had voluntarily acted in the "so-called video shootings", the bail plea said.

In the supplementary charge sheet, the police presented statements of 42 people they have interrogated, including that of Shilpa Shetty who said she was too busy with her work and was not aware of what Kundra was up to. “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of theHotshots or theBollyfame app. I was too busy with my own work," the Bollywood actor said.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July on charges of running a porn racket through the mobile apps that his company owned and recently shut. On all previous occasions, his bail pleas were rejected as the investigation was going on. At present, he is in judicial custody and his latest bail application will be heard by the chief metropolitan magistrate at Esplanade on September 20.

