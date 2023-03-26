All you need to know about ISRO's OneWeb India mission | 5 points

At 9 am on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the second and final stage of its OneWeb India mission, sending thirty-six satellites into the space from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

An earlier image of the LVM-III vehicle with OneWeb India-2 mission (Image courtesy: Isro)

The satellites were lifted-off approximately twenty-hours after the countdown to do so began at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know about the OneWeb India mission:

(1.) The ‘OneWeb’ in the its name refers to the UK-based OneWeb Group Company, with which the space agency had signed a commercial agreement to launch seventy-two satellites to low-earth orbits.

(2.) The agreement was signed between OneWeb and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the latter being ISRO's commercial arm. The first set of thirty-six satellites was launched on October 23, 2022.

(3.) The satellites were lifted-off onboard India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket. After five consecutive successful missions (including Chandrayaan-2), this was LVM-3's sixth.

(4.) Like the first set, the second one, too, will be placed into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

(5.) Together, the satellites weigh around 5,805 kg, according to ISRO.

