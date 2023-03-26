Home / India News / All you need to know about ISRO's OneWeb India mission | 5 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2023 09:52 AM IST

The 36 satellites lifted off at 9 am on Sunday were sent into the space onboard India's largest LVM3 rocket.

At 9 am on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the second and final stage of its OneWeb India mission, sending thirty-six satellites into the space from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

An earlier image of the LVM-III vehicle with OneWeb India-2 mission (Image courtesy: Isro)
The satellites were lifted-off approximately twenty-hours after the countdown to do so began at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know about the OneWeb India mission:

(1.) The ‘OneWeb’ in the its name refers to the UK-based OneWeb Group Company, with which the space agency had signed a commercial agreement to launch seventy-two satellites to low-earth orbits.

(2.) The agreement was signed between OneWeb and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the latter being ISRO's commercial arm. The first set of thirty-six satellites was launched on October 23, 2022.

(3.) The satellites were lifted-off onboard India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket. After five consecutive successful missions (including Chandrayaan-2), this was LVM-3's sixth.

(4.) Like the first set, the second one, too, will be placed into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

(5.) Together, the satellites weigh around 5,805 kg, according to ISRO.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

