Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply within two weeks in a case of death of a Dalit man in police custody. Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's reply on death of Dalit man in police custody

The family of Hira Lal alleged that he died due to custodial torture within the premises of Nawabganj police station here but police claimed he suffered a heart attack.

Hearing a PIL filed by Adhivakta Manch and two others, a division bench of justices Siddharth and Santosh Rai on Wednesday directed that this petition be put up on October 10 for next hearing before the appropriate court.

The petitioners also demanded ₹25 lakh as compensation to the family members of the deceased.

According to the petition, a police team picked up Hira Lal, a labourer, from his home in Narepar village of Budauna on May 27 in connection with a theft case.

It is alleged that no member of his family was permitted to meet Hira Lal and later the police informed that he died. The family members were then asked to reach the post mortem room.

The body of Hira Lal was not handed over to his family and it was consigned to flames by the police at Daraganj ghat here, the PIL further alleged.

"It is a matter of brutal custodial death and murder by the police in the premises of a police station, which is a violation of Article 21 of the constitution of India," the petition alleged.

It sought a high-level independent and impartial committee headed by a retired high court judge to inquire into the matter of illegal detention, custodial torture and custodial death of Hira Lal.

"The inquiry be conducted under the supervision of the high court to submit its report within a stipulated time," the PIL added.

