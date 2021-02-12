‘Alliances may change but ideology will not’: EPS assures Muslim voters in TN
- AIADMK and BJP formalised their alliance for the assembly elections slated for April-May in Tamil Nadu. They joined hands ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The AIADMK has been reassuring minority communities that their interests will be safeguarded since the party is in an alliance with the BJP which is known for its Hindutva approach.
Chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami on Thursday once again reiterated at a Muslim jamaat meeting in Tirupur district that an alliance is different from ideology and the people need not fear. “Alliances will change because they are formed for politics,” Palaniswami said wearing a skull cap. “But the party will never let go of ideology. Every party will have its own ideology. No one needs to fear that they will be affected because of our alliances. We will require your support for our governance to continue,” he said without taking BJP's name.
AIADMK and BJP formalised their alliance for the assembly elections slated for April-May in Tamil Nadu. They joined hands ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The ruling AIADMK government has supported the Centre’s legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abolition of Triple Talaq.
Earlier, in January in Coimbatore, Palaniswami was seen in a skull cap addressing Muslims at an event. “We will never allow differences on religious lines,” he had said then. “There is some fear over the Centre's laws but minorities need not be afraid. Our government will protect you. We will not compromise on your rights under any circumstances. No one can intimidate anyone, born on this soil. Everyone has a right to live,” Palaniswami said. Throughout his campaign Palaniswami has repeated that minorities will be protected under his government.
As part of the government’s outreach towards minorities when Palaniswami inspected flood-affected areas after Cyclone Nivar and Buveri in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts, he offered prayers at the Nagore Dargah and Vailankanni Church. The state in December increased the grant given to Christians for their pilgrimage to Jerusalem from the present ₹20,000 to ₹37,000.
