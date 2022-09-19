All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University video row

An all-women special investigations team (SIT) will investigate the Chandigarh University video controversy, Punjab’s top cop said on Monday, hours after students withdrew their agitation following assurances from the university and police. “On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT has been constituted to investigate the Chandigarh University case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo," DGP Punjab Mr Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

He also thanked the Himachal Pradesh Police. “One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination.”

“The SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person to be spared, if found involved. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall to unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society,” he said in a video statement.

The controversy began on Saturday amid allegations that videos of 60 girl students had been leaked. This was followed by a spell of protests that spilled late into night. Three arrests were subsequently made in the case while cops and the university clarified that only one video was sent by a girl student to a friend in Shimla. It was her own video, they insisted. No suicide bids were made, they further stated, defying rumours.

The Chandigarh University now remains closed till Saturday. Students - demonstrating against the incident - had withdrawn their stir at around 1:30 AM on Monday after they were assured that a 10-member student committee would be given updates on the case, the hostel warden would be suspended and a review of arrangements at the girls hostel.

