Alok Verma’s order scrapping transfers by interim CBI chief challenged

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court against the recently-reinstated CBI chief Alok Verma’s decision to reverse transfer of officers.

On his first day back at work on Wednesday, after being reinstated following a Supreme Court order, Verma wasted no time and scrapped all but one of the transfer orders issued by interim director M Nageswara Rao.

The cancelling of the orders, many of which were issued on October 23, and some earlier this month, means that the team of officials probing CBI special director Asthana, who too was divested of his powers on the intervening night of October 23 and 24, is back to carry on with their probe.

Alok Verma and his deputy Asthana were both divested of powers in a midnight order on October 23 following an internal agency feud.

Devender Kumar, who was investigating a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, faces allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Satish Sana, who has alleged to have paid bribes to get relief.

Kumar had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and that he was a victim of rivalry among the senior officers of the central probe agency.

Also watch: ‘Nothing is going to save PM Modi in Rafale’: Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:49 IST