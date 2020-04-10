e-paper
Home / India News / Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export

Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export

Israeli’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked India two days after a plane carrying materials used to make medicines for treating coronavirus patients arrived in Israel from India on Tuesday.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro had thanked India in his address to the nation, after PM Modi’ government cleared export of hydroxychloroquine.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro had thanked India in his address to the nation, after PM Modi’ government cleared export of hydroxychloroquine.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that India is ready to help its friends.

The Prime Minister tweeted this message in response to the leaders’ thank you note for clearing the export of hydroxychloroquine, a drug widely used in treatment of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!” Netanyahu said on Twitter on Thursday. In response, PM tweeted, “We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel.”

 

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro also thanked India with a tweet, “Our thanks to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi, who, after our telephone conversation, authorized the sending to Brazil of a shipment of inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine.”

Responding to it, PM Modi said, “Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic.”

 

Several countries have been experimenting with hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus symptoms. US President Donald Trump recently touted its potential in treating Covid-19 positive patients, requesting India to help his country with supplies.

Experts, however, have urged caution until bigger trials validate hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy. Chloroquine can have potentially serious side effects, especially in high doses or when administered with other medications.

'Can gauge seriousness': India's stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials
LIVE: Covid-19 continues to plunge oil prices as OPEC fails to reach deal
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
'J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part': India to China
