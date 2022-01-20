Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Amar Jawan Jyoti to be merged with flame at National War Memorial tomorrow

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial at Delhi's India Gate for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi on the occasion of 70th Republic Day in 2019.
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 10:00 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial here on Friday, military officials said.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. 

It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Military officials said on Thursday that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on Friday afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

