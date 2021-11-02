Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh officially resigns from Congress, announces name of new party
india news

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh officially resigns from Congress, announces name of new party

Amarinder Singh had said last week that his political party would contest all 117 seats in Punjab assembly elections next year. He had also dismissed talks of backchannel talks with Congress leaders.
File photo of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Singh also announced the name of his new political party - Punjab Lok Congress- months before the assembly elections in the state.

Singh's seven-page resignation letter comes days after he said that the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the Congress party was final.

He had also dismissed reports of “back-end talks” with the Congress.

“Reports of back-end talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now,” Singh’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral, quoted him as saying in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The tweet was in response to media reports that Singh was engaged in some backchannel talks with senior Congress leaders, who want him to stay in the party.

Last week, Singh had announced that he would launch his own political party as soon as the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol. He had also said that his party would contest all 117 seats in Punjab.

Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Topics
capt. amarinder singh punjab
