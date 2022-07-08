Home / India News / Amarnath cloudburst: All possible assistance is being provided, says PM Modi
india news

Amarnath cloudburst: All possible assistance is being provided, says PM Modi

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.
Administration trying to give safe passage to pilgrims after a flash floods triggered by cloudburst near Amarnath Cave in Pahalgam on Friday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Administration trying to give safe passage to pilgrims after a flash floods triggered by cloudburst near Amarnath Cave in Pahalgam on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 08:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said he spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after at least 10 persons were killed in a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday evening, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens.

“Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” Modi tweeted.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi cloudburst amarnath + 1 more
narendra modi cloudburst amarnath
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out