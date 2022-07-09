Amarnath cloudburst: Army use latest equipment for search, rescue operations

The Indian Army on Saturday said that the rescue operation after the cloudburst at the Amarnath cave shrine is underway and the first advanced light helicopter (ALH) landed at the spot around 6.45am to evacuate the civilians.

The mishap has claimed 16 lives so far. Over 15,000 people are said to be rescued and 40 are believed to be missing. The Army, National Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police are leading the search and rescue operations along with others.

The Army said latest equipment is being used during the rescue operation and senior officers including general officer commanding (GoC), 15 Corps visited the cave to oversee the rescue and medical operations.

“The rescue team immediately rushed to the site upon getting information about casualties. An Infantry Battalion led by Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company with personnel from Sector RR and a team from Special Forces reached Holy Cave along with specialised rescue equipment to undertake Rescue Ops. Through the night, Commander Sect RR and CO Infantry Battalion oversaw and coordinated rescue ops from the Holy Cave and Nilgrar,” Army spokesman Colonel Emron Masuvi said in a statement.

He said all the medical resources at the Holy Cave and Nilgrar were activated and additional resources deployed. “Nine Surveillance Detachments were deployed for search ops. Hand Held Thermal Imagers, Night Vision Devices and other night sights were used for the search. Two ALH helicopters were moved for Casualty Evacuation at the Holy Cave, however owing to bad weather situation night landing at the Cave was unsuccessful,” he said adding that two Through Wall Radars and two Search and Rescue dog squads were also moved to the Holy Cave for rescue ops. “The search, rescue and medical effort continued during the day break. At 6.45am, the first ALH landed at site to commence evacuation of the injured. A total of 15 fatal and 63 injured Yatris have been rescued. Both Army and civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead. Injured Yatris medical treatment is ongoing,” he added.

He said 28 patients have been evacuated from the Holy Cave to Advanced Dressing Station Nilagrar. “After stabilising, 11 have further been moved to SKIMS Srinagar in civil helicopters for treatment. 15 dead bodies have been moved from Holy Cave to Nilagrar. Stranded Yatris are being escorted by Indian Army personnels till Baltal, since the track is slushy and slippery.”

The spokesman said that simultaneously search was also commenced at daybreak at Amarnath Nar at Sangam for any possible casualties.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps and Maj Gen Sanjiv Singh Slaria, GOC Kilo Force, visited the Holy Cave early in the morning to review the rescue and medical efforts being undertaken by the Indian Army. The GOC Chinar Corps also interacted with the Yatris and locals and assured of all possible help from the Indian Army.

“Citizens are advised to contact the Army helpline number +91 9149720998 for assistance/enquiry. Callers are also advised to have details of Yatris such as Name, Yatra registration/RFID (Radio-frequency identification) number, contact number, Aadhar number and the last known location and time,” the spokesman said adding that rescue will continue through the day.