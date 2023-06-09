Going on Amarnath Yatra? Check out full list of foods you can and cannot carry

The Amarnath Yatra will start in Jammu and Kashmir on July and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has now released a health advisory containing a list of prohibited food items for the pilgrimage. The banned food items include jalebi, halwa, pooris, and chhola bhaturas.

The advisory also provides options for Langar organisations, shops, and stalls that serve and sell food to pilgrims and service providers.

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra, a 14-kilometre trek from July 1 to August 31, is now open and authorities anticipate at least 500,000 people will visit the Amarnath cave shrine this year. The pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji involves trekking at altitudes as high as 14,000 feet.

Before embarking on the yatra, check the list of banned food items and the items that you can carry on the pilgrimage.

Banned food items

All non-veg foods, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, smoking, other intoxicants.

Heavy pullav, fried-rice.

Poori, bathura, pizza, burger, stuffed parantha, dosa and fried-roti, bread with butter, cream based food, pickle, chutney, fried papad, chowmein (noodles) and all other fried or fast food.

Cold drinks and karrah.

Halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu khoya burfi, rasgulla and all other Halwai items.

Crunchy snacks (high in fat and salts) chips / kurkure, matthi, namkeen mixture, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits and all other deep fried items.

Food items you can carry

Cereals, pulses, green vegetables, potato, saag, Nutrela soya chunks, besan curry, plain dal, green salad, fruits and sprouts

Plain rice, zeera rice, khichri and Nutrela rice.

Roti / phulka, dal roti, missi roti, makki ki roti (unfried, without oil/butter), tandoori roti, bread / kulcha / double roti, rusk, chocolate, biscuits, roasted chana and jaggery, sambar, idli, uttapam, poha, vegetable sandwich (without cream/butter/cheese), bread jam, Kashmiri nan (girda), and steamed dumplings (vegetable momos).

Herbal tea, coffee, low-fat curd, sharbat, lemon squash / water, low-fat milk, fruit juice, vegetable soup, mineral water, glucose (in standard packet form)

Kheer (rice/sabudana), white oats (daliya), figs, raisins, apricots, other dry fruits (only roasted/raw), low-fat milk sawain, honey, boiled sweets (candy), roasted papad, khakra, til ka ladoo, dhokla, chikki (guchak), rewari, phulian makhane, murmura, dry petha, amla muraba, fruit muraba, and green coconut.

Focus on physical fitness at least a month before

The health advisory also includes recommendations for preparing for the yatra, focusing on health and physical fitness. It advises pilgrims to engage in a preparatory morning or evening walk, covering around 4-5 kilometers per day, starting at least a month before the yatra.

In addition, it suggests incorporating deep breathing exercises and yoga into the routine, with a special emphasis on pranayama to enhance the body's oxygen efficiency.

The advisory further advises individuals with pre-existing medical conditions to consult their physician before embarking on the yatra, especially when traveling to higher elevations.

