Registration for 62-day long Amarnath Yatra begins

The registration for the 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra began on Monday across the country. The yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31. (Amarnath Yatra | Twitter)

The yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31.

“I am happy to note that this year the yatra is of 62 days. It will enable more pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage and pay their obeisance at the cave shrine,” said Astha Sharma, a pilgrim.

Another woman pilgrim said, “I urge the people to visit the shrine. I have been visiting the cave shrine for the past five years. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable pilgrimage of the intending pilgrims on Baltal and Pahalgam routes.”

The registration will take place in branches of Punjab National Bank among other banks.

Also Read: Amarnath yatra 2023: How to apply, registration fees and other details

PNB branch manager, Ashwani Kumar said, “Registration for the yatra started today, for which PNB has set up special counters at 316 branches across the country. The intending pilgrim has to bring a health certificate from authorised hospitals along with their Aadhaar card.”

This year Aadhaar-based registration is being done wherein a thumb scan of the pilgrim is required for registration.

The registration for the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, has begun and will be done online and offline.

The offline registration can be done in 542 bank branches across the country including 316 branches of PNB, 90 branches of J&K Bank, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of SBI Bank.

According to the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 years can register themselves for Amarnath Yatra 2023.

On March 14, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, while announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage, said that the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.