Amarnath yatra 2023: How to apply, registration fees and other details

The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2023 has begun on Monday, the officials said. The 62-day-long yatra to the holy shrine will commence on July 1, 2023 and will culminate on August 31.

The 62-day-long Amarnath yatra will commence on July 1, 2023 and will culminate on August 31.(HT file photo)

The yatra would commence simultaneously for both the routes- the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, for which the registrations have been started today through both online and offline modes.

Located 141 kms from Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar and at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy shrine lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

Who can register?

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 can register themselves for Amarnath yatra 2023 with a mandatory health certificate. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.

Online registration process:

Interested people can register for the Amarnath yatra 2023 on the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board official website www.jksasb.nic.in.

1. Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) www.jksasb.nic.in

2. Click on Online Services tab and click 'Register'.

3. Enter all the relevant details asked and click on submit.

4. Verify the OTP received on the entered mobile number.

5. Pay application fees.

6. Download yatra permit.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims can also register online through SASB's mobile app Shri Amamathji Yatra available on Google Play Store.

Advance registration through banks:

542 bank branches across the country have been designated for the registration process of the Amarnath pilgrims. These include 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of State Bank of India, the officials said.

This year, an Aadhar-based registration of the pilgrims would be done where a thumb scan of pilgrim will be taken for registration.

It is to be noted that every pilgrim will have to submit Compulsory Health Certificate to obtain yatra permit. The format of CHC, and the list of Doctors/ Medical Institutions authorized to issue CHC are available at SASB’s website link, https://jksasb.nic.in/ListofAuthorizedDoctorsInstitutions2023.html.

Here are the steps to apply for the yatra permit:

1. Firstly, the applicant will submit the following documents to the Registration Officer:

a) Prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 16, 2023 by the authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution; and,

b) Receipt of fee deposited in the bank.

2. If everything is in place, the Registration Official shall issue System Generated YPFs bearing BALTAL for Baltal route and PAHALGAM for the Pahalgam route.

3. The Registration Officer shall sign the System Generated Yatra Permit and along with the bank branch's seal.

4. The date printed on the yatra permit is the date on which the pilgrim will be allowed to cross the Access Control Gates at Domel (Baltal) and Chandanwari (Pahalgam).

Registration fees:

The advance registration for the Amarnath yatra through bank branches will cost ₹120. For online registration, the fees would be ₹220 per pilgrim. The registration fees for NRI pilgrim through PNB will be ₹1520 per pilgrim.

The schedule of the pilgrimage was decided at the 44th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, Lt governor said, "Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage".

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Amarnath Yatra’s app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real time information about the yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

To ensure full-proof security to the Amarnath yatra, drone and mine-proof vehicles will be used, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

