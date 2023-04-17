Amarnath yatra 2023: Registration begins today, yatra to commence on July 1

The registration for 62-day-long Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has begun on Monday, the officials said. The yatra to the holy shrine will commence on July 1 this year and will culminate on August 31. The Amarnath Yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.(HT file Photo for representation)

The registrations for both the routes- the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district- have been initiated through online and offline modes.

Around 542 bank branches across the country have been designated for the registration process of the Amarnath pilgrims. These include 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of State Bank of India, the officials said.

This year, an Aadhaar-based registration of the pilgrims would be done where a thumb scan of pilgrim will be taken for registration.

Meanwhile, interested people can also register online for the Amarnath yatra on the official website www.jksasb.nic.in or can download the Shri AmarnathJi Yatra App to register themselves to visit the holy shrine.

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 can register themselves for Amarnath yatra 2023 with a mandatory health certificate. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, "Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage".

The Lt governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Amarnath yatra’s app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real time information about the yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy cave of Amarnath lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

(With inputs from ANI)