Amarnath Yatra: Cloudburst kills 13, over 40 missing; fresh flash floods likely

After the death of 13 people due to cloudburst and flash floods on Friday evening, the Amarnath Yatra remains suspended in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 40 people are still missing and rescue operations - that continued overnight - are still on. On Saturday morning, 11 injured yatris (pilgrims) were airlifted from the shrine - the Holy Cave - to the Baltal base camp hospital as the IMD (India Meteorological Department) office in Srinagar predicted fresh flash floods. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is monitoring the situation.

Those injured are being treated at a makeshift hospital near the shrine, officials said. Early on Saturday morning, 11 injured yatris were brought to the Baltal base camp hospital in army choppers. "After the initial treatment, those injured will be shifted to Srinagar," said a doctor. Health officials said that all the hospitals have braced up for the situation, and leaves of the staff and doctors are cancelled.

"Air rescue operations underway this morning. 06 #Yatris have been evacuated till now. Mil med teams receiving care & patients at Nilagrar helipad. Mountain Rescue Teams & Lookout Patrols are in process of searching for the missing," read a post on the official army handle, along with video of rescue operation which continued through out the night.

The army officials said that one battalion of soldier, along with troops of special forces, the BSF (Border Security Force), the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) were busy in rescue work. "The searches are going on and hopeful that more people will be rescued. The situation is under control. Civilians who were recovered from the nullah/stream have been given first aid and their condition is better," said an army officer.

Rescue dogs have also been deployed in the search the missing persons.

The officials said that cloud burst - at 6:40 pm on Friday - caused landslide and flash floods that damaged and swept away dozens of tents and community meal set ups near the Holy Cave.

Haseeb Ur Rehman, Director SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund ) and Civil Defense Kashmir, confirmed that 13 dead bodies have been recovered so far. "Among the dead 11 are females and two males." He said three SDRF personnel also sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the IMD, in a statement on Saturday morning, said that there was a possibility of light rain on the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. "Likely to decrease further during next 1-2 hours. After that another cloud moving towards Baltal-Holy Cave route likely to cause light to moderate that could trigger flash flood and shooting stone may occur at vulnerable spots," the weather office said, warning people to remain alert.

The administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have shared helpline numbers. “Help

line numbers for Amarnath Yatra:NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149,” the public relations department of the government and the SASB tweeted from their respective handles.