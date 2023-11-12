close_game
News / India News / 'Amazing & unforgettable': PM Modi shares pictures from 'deepotsav' event in Ayodhya where 22 lakh diyas were lit

‘Amazing & unforgettable’: PM Modi shares pictures from 'deepotsav’ event in Ayodhya where 22 lakh diyas were lit

BySreelakshmi B | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Nov 12, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record on Saturday by lighting over 22.23 lakh ‘diyas’ during 'Deepotsav 2023'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the ‘deepotsav’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ‘amazing, divine and unforgettable’. Sharing pictures from the ‘deepotsav’ event Modi wrote in Hindi, “Amazing, divine and unforgettable! The whole country is becoming illuminated with the grand festival of lights of Ayodhya which is illuminated with millions of lamps. The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does well for all the countrymen and becomes the inspiration for all my family members. Hail Siya Ram!”

An aerial view of the 'deepotsav' program in Ayodhya (ANI)
The PM's comments came as Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record on Saturday by lighting over 22.23 lakh ‘diyas’ during 'Deepotsav 2023' and broke its previous world record of 15.76 lakh ‘diyas’. Ayodhya began Deepotsav celebrations in 2017 under the Yogi Adityanath-led government. That year, about 51,000 lamps were lit and the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019.

In 2020, over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit and more than 9 lakh lamps were illuminated in 2021. In 2022, more than 17 lakh ‘diyas’ were lit across the ghats of ‘Ram ki Pairi.’ However, taking into consideration the lamps that remained lit for five minutes or more the previous record was set at 15.76 lakh ‘diyas’.

However, this year's festivities have an added significance due to the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir will be held on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Modi expected to be in attendance.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi visited Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh and celebrated Diwali with the ‘jawans’. Taking to X he praised the courage and sacrifice of the security forces. "The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience," Modi wrote on X.

Sunday, November 12, 2023
