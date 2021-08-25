American research and rights activist Gail Omvedt passes away

Gail Omvedt, a scholar renowned for her writings on Dalit history and politics, the Ambedkarite movement and social movements that also brought to light and challenged the caste hegemony prevalent in academic discourse, passed away on Wednesday at age 81. She is survived by her husband Bharat Patankar, daughter Prachi, granddaughter Nia and son-in-law Tejaswi.

Born in Minneapolis in the United States, Omvedt came to India in 1971 to do doctoral research on social movements and the work of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. She began to live in Maharashtra and became an Indian citizen in 1983.

Patankar, a well-known left activist, and Omvedt set up the socio-political organisation Shramik Mukti Dal in 1980 to address the issues of farmers and others toiling on land in Maharashtra. Over the years, the organisation took up concerns of those affected by dams, drought and project evictions, besides fighting against caste-based oppressions.

Also Read | 7 members of a Dalit family beaten up over suspicion of black magic

Omvedt’s scholarly writings were deeply connected with her activism on ground, and through both she influenced generations of students and the youth. She was the head of the department of the Phule-Ambedkar chair in Sociology department at the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Omvedt was also a prolific writer, have published 22 books including Mahatma Phule, Dalit and the Democratic Revolution, Understanding Caste, and a biography of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. She also wrote articles for newspapers and worked on projects with the United Nations Development Programme.

“She was always juggling with new ideas, concepts and analysis,” Dr Shruti Tambe, Head of Department of Sociology at SPPU.

“She wrote on the history of intellectual history of western Maharashtra when she spoke about the colonial resistance movement and brought out the contributions by Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in making western India different from other parts of India. She was a passionate student of sociology and visited India to study social movements. She then settled here to participate in various campaigns, agitations and movements,” Tambe said.

“She was always busy writing, giving lectures even outside the university and contributing to serious academic gatherings. Her involved participation in the women’s movement and the movements of Adivasi, Bahujan and the landless people was very important in shaping her scholarship,” she added.

“Her contribution in the social field will not be forgotten. Her work for displaced and project-affected people in particular. We used to have regular discussions over social reforms in our country,” activist Vivek Pandit said.

Omvedt’s last rites will take place on Thursday morning at the Krantiveer Bapuji Patankar Sanstha campus in Sangli.