American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise
A contingent American soldiers has reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said.
The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh in a special aircraft and left for Mahajan Field Firing Range where the joint ''war exercise'' will start on February, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said on Saturday.
This will be the 16th edition of the US military exercise under the military exchange program at the Mahajan Field Firing Range, he said, adding the exercise will continue till February 21. The Indian soldiers taking part in the exercise belong to the 11th Battalion of Sapt Shakti Command of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Lt Col Sharma said.
Also read| Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements
The American soldiers taking part in the exercise belong to the US Army’s 2, Infantry Battalions, 3, Infantry Regiments and 1-2 Striker Brigade Combat Team, he added.
On reaching Suratgarh, the Indian Army gave a warm welcome to the US Army contingent and the commanders and soldiers of the troops of the two countries greeted each other, the Lt Col said.
In his statement, Lt Col Sharma said it is one of the largest military training and defence cooperation efforts between India and the United States.
The joint exercise is another step in the growing military cooperation between the two countries which shows the continued strengthening in Indo-US relations, he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn
AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox